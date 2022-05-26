‘Cancel permission granted for sand quarrying’ 

There is a plan to do so, State tells HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to and sought a counter affidavit from the State on two public interest litigation petitions that sought a direction to the authorities to cancel the permission granted for sand quarrying along the Vaigai in Manamadurai in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and R. Vijayakumar sought a response from the State on two separate petitions filed by M. Selvakannan and K. Mayazahu of Sivaganga district, who said the river was the source of water to the people of Sivaganga district and other districts. They were dependent on the water for agriculture and drinking purpose. Now, permission had been granted for sand quarrying in Manamadurai.

The Sivaganga Collector had issued sand quarrying permission for a period of six months based on the recommendation of Public Works Department. If it was allowed, the people would lose considerable amount of water, the petitioners said, adding the State had a duty to protect nature.

During the course of the hearing, the State government said no sand quarrying had taken place so far in the place and there was also a proposal to cancel the permission granted for sand quarrying.