‘Cancel bail for college correspondent detained under POCSO Act’

The Dindigul Police should move the higher court to cancel the bail granted by the Mahila Court here for the accused Jothi Murugan, the correspondent of a nursing college, detained under POCSO Act, said former CPI(M) MLA and senior leader Balabharathi here on Saturday.

Leading a demonstration at Manikoondu here, she said that when the Communist, Student Federation of India, AIDWA and other organisations demanded justice for the girl victims studying in the nursing college run by Jothi Murugan, the Dindigul Police had not only opposed the bail granted by the court, but also registered cases against the CPI (M) cadre, including her.

The three time MLA said that she and her party would not be cowed down by such threats and said that they would not rest unless and until the Dindigul Police took firm action as per the laws.

When Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had himself spoken to the victims and given an assurance that the State government would deal with the accused booked under the POCSO Act with an iron hand, the Dindigul Police here seem to have neglected the CM’s promise.

The way the police dealt with the victims had made the parents apprehensive and there were threats looming large that the accused and his men would tamper with the evidence.

The demonstrators urged the Director General of Police to immediately transfer the case to CB-CID for a thorough probe and also appealed to the Health Department to offer counselling to the students.

The speakers also said that they insisted on cancellation of the bail granted to the POCSO Act accused for the simple reason that he was an influential person. Many top officials in the district were directly or indirectly in contact with the correspondent for various reasons, Ms Balabharathi said.

They also charged that the crimes against children seemed to have risen in the last six months when compared with the corresponding previous year. District secretary V Sachidanandam, State executive committee member N. Pandi among others participated in the demonstration.