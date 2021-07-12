Canara Bank’s ‘MSME Sulabh’ inaugurated

Canara Bank has inaugurated ‘MSME Sulabh’ at its regional office in Palayamkottai to exclusively handle the MSME credit proposals.

An official statement said the ‘MSME Sulabh’ is a business model of the bank for centralised processing of MSME credit proposals. It will undertake end-to-end processing, sanctioning and disbursement of credit requirements of MSME entrepreneurs thereby reducing the turn around time to the minimum level.

The facility was inaugurated on Monday by Murugesh, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Tirunelveli and Mariammal, General Manager, DIC, Tenkasi in the presence of G. R. Dilli Babu Deputy General Manager, Canara Bank, Regional Office, Tirunelveli.

Secretary, Nellai Small and Tiny Industries Association Sanjay Gunasingh of Bell Group of Companies, president, Valliyoor Region Small Industries Association, Arul Raja and president, Pettai Industrial Estate Manufacturing Units Owners’ Association Chinnathurai were present.