November 10, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Canara Bank has sponsored 150 route boards of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) in Thoothukudi under its Corporate Social Responsibility inititative.

In a function held here on Friday, Regional Manager of Canara Bank J. Surenthar Babu, Assistant General Manager Ramesh and Divisional Manager J. Jeyan handed over the route boards prepared at a cost of ₹68,400. SETC Depot Manager Sivaram received the digitally designed plastic route boards from the bankers.

