Dindigul Campus Connect

31 January 2022 19:30 IST

Graduation Day

The 33rd Graduation Day of Mohamed Sathak Engineering College, Keelakarai, was celebrated on Monday. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE, was the chief guest.

Mr. Sahasrabudhe, in his address, said that despite being situated in a remote place, the college had remarkable achievements - NBA accreditation, high score of NAAC, etc. Incidentally, the New Education Policy, came into being one- and-a-half years ago in July 2020, just when the country was caught in a maelstrom of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Still, the committee headed by K. Kasthurirangan had given a transformative and game-changing National Education Policy (NEP). The policy suited institutions with good performance, of reasonable size and who were multi-disciplinary in nature, he said.

Earlier, D. Alagia Meenal, Head-Academic, welcomed the gathering. N. Mohamed Sheriff, Principal, S.M.A. Mohamed Yousuf, chairman, Mohamed Sathak Trust, Chennai, were present.

Two-day lecture

The Department of Tamil of G.T.N. Arts College in Dindigul, organised a two-day lecture in collaboration with Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), New Delhi, on January 6 and 7. Principal P. Balagurusamy inaugurated the programme. S. Sujatha, HoD of Tamil and organising secretary, welcomed the gathering. The resource persons were: M. Bharani, Assistant Professor, Department of Philosophy, Annamalai University, Chidambaram; E. Ravi Kumar, Assistant Professor Department of Saiva Siddhanta Philosophy, Madurai Kamaraj University; and T. Ravichandran, Assistant Professor, Department of Gandhian Thought, Gandhigram Rural Institute. They spoke on ‘Epistemologies adopted by Sri Ramanuja to prove his convictions on God and nature,’ ‘Epistemologies of Sankara and Saiva Siddhanta’ and ‘Epistemological bases of popular Hinduism.’ It was stressed that Hinduism was a branch of philosophy that investigates the origin, nature, methods, limits of human knowledge and Hinduism is a way of life. P. Ravichandran, Head and Associate Professor of Economics, proposed the vote of thanks. More than 400 students and 25 teachers participated.

Programme for faculty members

The RIT-AI Cell of Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam, organised a five-day Microsoft and SAP CSR Techsakhsham faculty development programme on ‘Enabling the professional development of faculty on IR4.0 technology – Artificial Intelligence” from January 24 to January 29 in association with Edunet. As many as 55 faculty members from the host and other institutions, participated in the programme. They were exposed to topics such as machine learning algorithms, deep learning concepts and hands-on sessions by the trainers. There were assignments to do at the end of each session. The sessions were coordinated by M. Gomathy Nayagam, ASP/CSE, N. Nithya, AP/CSE and S.Valai Ganesh, AP/Mech under the guidance of L.Ganesan, Principal and S. Rajakarunakaran, Vice Principal.

R-Day celebrated

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, celebrated 73rd Republic Day on January 26. Umar Aysha Imthiyaz, vice-president of Student Council, welcomed the gathering. S. Sumaya, Principal, unfurled the national flag and administered the pledge. In her address, she said good families made a good society for which women must play a constructive role. A. Syed Fathima, joint secretary of Student Council, proposed the vote of thanks.

II

Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi, celebrated the 73rd Republic Day. College secretary A.P. Selvarajan hoisted the national flag and delivered the Republic Day address. Vice Principal P.K. Balamurugan porposed the vote of thanks.

III

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence, the Ministry of AYUSH has launched ‘75 crore Suryanamaskar project’ across the world to create a culture of fitness, well-being, growth, and development through the practice of Suryanamaskar. It is being organised by Gandhigram Rural Institute from January 26 to February 15. T.T. Ranganathan, Vice-Chancellor in charge, inaugurated the project during the Republic day celebration in the presence of Registrar V.P.R. Sivakumar. As many as 41 students and staff demonstrated the 13 cycles of Suryanamaskar as suggested by the Ministry of AYUSH. A total of 379 men and women students, teaching, non-teaching, administrative and technical staff participated through virtual mode using the GRI_youtube link. The programme was organised by the Physical Education and Yoga Centre, NSS team, and staff of GRI.