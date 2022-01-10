Campus Connect - Madurai

Sethu Institute of Technology, Kariapatti, donated a sanitary napkin vending machine, sponsored by an alumni in Australia, to Government Girls School in Mallankinaru.

MoU signed

The Madura College entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Madurai Kamban Kazhagam to mould student community by disseminating knowledge of Kambaramayanam and various Tamil literature works through certificate and Diploma Programmes. Renowned debate moderator Solomon Pappaiah, founder president of Kambankazhagam K.Ramamoorthy, adviser Sangaraseetharaman, president of Kamban Kazhagam; K.Velayuthan, Co-ordinator; A. Purushothaman, secretary; orator S. Raja, deputy secretary; and S.S.Sundaram, treasurer, participated Principal J. Suresh read the contents of the MoU. On behalf of The Madura College, CA.Natanagopal, secretary; N. Anand Srinivasan, treasurer; and teachers of Tamil Department M.Kannan, S.Kannadasan andD.Gandhimathi took part in the event.

Drones for civilian applications

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, Madurai, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Garuda Aerospace, Chennai on January 3 to explore the possibilities of using drones in civilian applications. The MoU was signed by S. Ramamoorthy, Head-COE, Garuda Aerospace, and Ganesh Natarajan, vice-chairman, Velammal Educational Trust, in the Presence of N.Suresh Kumar, Principal; G.Manikandan, Dean - R and D; and P.Srinivasaperumal, Placement Officer. Under the MoU, Garuda Aerospace will extend technical expertise to VCET by providing lecture sessions on drone technology and facilitate site visit for students and set up a lab and Centre of Excellence on UAVs and give practice for piloting with simulators and dummy drones.

Alumni donates napkin vending machine

The Department of Information Technology of Sethu Institute of Technology, Kariapatti, donated a sanitary napkin vending machine for the benefit of girl students. It was sponsored by R. Rajkumar, an engineer with TPG Telecom, Australia, and an alumni of Information Technology batch of 2008-2012. S.M. Nazia Fathima, Director (R and D), SIT, handed over the vending machine to the Headmistress of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Mallankinaru on January 5. S. Siva Ranjani, Professor and Head, Department. of IT and women faculty members from the IT Department were present.