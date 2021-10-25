Campus Connect - City

Literary association inaugurated

Ma. Anne Lee Seshadri, Consul for Public Affairs, US Consulate, inaugurated English Literary Association and released Enzine, a student magazine, of The American College through virtual platform on October 12. Enzine, the department magazine, written, edited and designed by students, is packed with students’ stories, accounts of college life, travel experiences, etc. The students also added a teaser that captured the various stages of making the magazine- writing, editing, compiling and designing. Ms. Anne shed new light on the theme of multiculturalism in a monolingual country. She opined that, in the 21st century, one cannot restrict an individual to one’s native land. She referred to certain major mishaps in the world, especially between 16th and 20th centuries, that brought into the US, people from all corners of the world. Cultural diversity is good and desirable, she said.

Post-pandemic counselling

Department of Social Sciences of Lady Doak College, as part of its Decennium Celebration of PG Diploma in Counselling and Psychotherapy programme, organised a series of events on October 11 and 12. On October 11, Dr. Sekar, Professor from NIMHANS, Bengaluru, spoke on ‘Post-pandemic relevance and scope of counselling.’ On October 12, a talk on ‘Importance of mental health at workplace’ was organised in collaboration with the Centre for Human Resources Development of the college for the Non-Teaching Faculty. The PG faculty coordinated the session on handling stress and change. Later, a virtual get-together with former faculty members and alumnae of PGDCP programme was organised.

Virtual meet

The Alumnae Meet for the year 2021 was conducted virtually on October 23. Around 2,100 alumnae from various parts of the world participated. Priscilla, Alumnae Association president, welcomed the virtual gathering. Vinita, secretary, shared the Alumnae Association Report. A video about the contributions of the Alumnae Association was presented, followed by the reflections shared by the alumna from 1959 to the present. Karna Jegadeeswaran, son of former alumna, Srileka Jegadeeswaran (1984 -1987, B.A. History) shared his mother’s memories about Lady Doak College and mentioned about contributing towards building a classroom in memory of her and also for a scholarship for a topper in History department.