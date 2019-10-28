Campus Connect- Dindigul

Graduation Day celebrated

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Virudhunagar, celebrated its second graduation ceremony on October 19. Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan was the chief guest for the event. A total of 117 students received the degrees during the convocation. College principal A. A. Magesan delivered the welcome address and presented the college report. Mr. Krishnan motivated the students to be energetic, passionate, hard working and distinct. He also stressed the importance of connecting with other people to be successful at work.

On recycling plastic

Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Virudhunagar, organised ‘CELLULOID-2019,’ a one-day awareness programme on “Career opportunities in polymer technology, rubber technology, and plastic technology” for school students on October 24. The aim of the programme was to educate and create awareness on the importance, recycling, and reuse of plastic and rubber products. College Principal Anant Achary inaugurated the event. Professors C. T. Vijayakumar and S. Vinayagamoorthi spoke on applications of polymeric materials in various fields and opportunities for engineers in those areas. Around 85 students and eight faculty members from various schools participated in the event.

Newsletter released

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Sethu Institute of Technology, Virudhunagar, organised an event for the release of a newsletter on October 18. College principal A. Senthil Kumar delivered the inaugural address and released the first copy of ‘SITWARE’, a newsletter which is a collection of the activities carried in the department during the academic year 2018-2019.

Sathish Thoppay Egambaram, Research Lead – Affective Computing, NLP, NLU at Google Research, delivered the chief guest address. He also handled a detailed technical session on natural language processing. The students interestedly interacted with him and clarified their doubts regarding natural language processing.

Training in 3D printing

Ramco Institute of Technology (RIT), Rajapalayam, in association with Medsby Healthcare and Engineering Solutions, Coimbatore, organised a three-day training programme on 3D printing from October 19. G . Guru Prasandh, CEO & Founder of Medsby Healthcare & Engineering Solutions provided hands-on training on 3D printing technology to 79 students from various departments. College principal L. Ganesan, and vice-principal S. Rajakarunkaran were present.