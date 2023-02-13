Campus Connect Tirunelveli

February 13, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

Physics meet

The Department of Physics and Research Centre of Sarah Tucker College, Tirunelveli, organised a one-day conference on ‘Recent developments in effective materials - REDEEMS ‘23’ on February 3. Resource persons from Pondicherry University, SSN College of Engineering, and University College of Engineering (Nagercoil campus) spoke on new developments in material science and Intellectual Property Rights. Rev. Soundara Pandiyan, secretary, Usha Godwin, Principal, F. Jeyamangalam, Dean of Science and HoD, Physics, were present. The conference proceedings with ISBN number comprising more than 50 research papers were released. Juliet Jeyanthi, the organising secretary, proposed a vote of thanks.

Book fair

St. John’s College of Arts and Science, Ammandivilai, has conducted a two-day book exhibition on February 2 and 3. It was inaugurated by A. Aunti Pushpa Ranitha, Headmistress, St.Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Colachel, in the presence of college chairman Rev. V. John Bosco. On February 4, a Book Donation Day was organised. Fr.S.Britto welcomed the gathering. A book, Logistics Management’ written by S. David, Head, Department of Commerce, was released. R. Arulmathi, Librarian, proposed a vote of thanks.

Blood donated

The NSS unit of Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, organised a blood donation camp on February 2. A team of staff lead by R. Shanthi, Blood Bank Medical officer, Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, conducted the camp. NSS Programme Officer and secretary M. Santhoshkumar coordinated the event in which 30 units of blood were donated by five women and 25 men.

A ‘Leprosy awareness camp’ was held on February 9. P. Yamuna, Deputy Director of Medical Services (Leprosy), Muthukumar, Health Educator, Mathivanan, Non Medical Supervisor, PHC, Pudukottai, spoke.

Seminar on epistemology

A seminar on ‘Changing contours in indigenous epistemology’ was jointly organised by the Departments of English of Holy Cross College, Nagercoil and Arunachala Arts and Science College, Vellichanthai, on February 1. Maria Prabina Sackaria, organising secretary, welcomed the gathering. Sr. Leema Rose, Vice Principal of Holy Cross College, and .R. Vijimalar, Principal of Arunachala Arts and Science College, offered felicitations. James R. Daniel, former Principal, Scott Christian College, Nagercoil, delivered the keynote address and the plenary session was handled by S.P Sangeeth, Assistant Professor of English, Christian College, Kattakada, Kerala.

The Department of English organised ‘Huckster kiosk,’ an entrepreneurial Initiative in collaboration with the institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) headed by Principal Sr. S. Sahaya Selvi. A. Jarith, an entrepreneur, inaugurated Crafts and Creations, a startup, founded by the M.A English students. Through the event, the students were encouraged to become entrepreneurs.