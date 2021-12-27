Campus Connect - City

Lecture on COVID-19

The Department of Zoology of N.M.S.S.Vellaichamy Nadar College organised a lecture on ‘Current pandemic status of COVID-19 in India’ on December 22. T. Mariappan, former Director in charge of Indian Council of Medical Research, Madurai, the resource person, spoke on different mutants of coronavirus, the origin of Omicron variant and its distribution across the world. He explained the current trends of COVID-19 in various States of India, control measures taken by them, vaccines available in India and the world and the importance of vaccination.

Christmas celebrated

Christmas was celebrated in Fatima College on December 23. The programme started with a prayer song by the college choir. Verses from the gospel were read, followed by a prayer. The festive occasion was made more spirited and cheerful with various cultural programmes by students .A skit explaining the glory and wonder of the birth of Jesus Christ and folk dance were performed. Rev. Albert William S.J., former Secretary, Loyola College, Chennai, in his Christmas message, advised the students to invest their time in skill development, be focussed and work towards their goal. If so God would always be with them. He further appealed to the students to spread humanity for the welfare of the society.

Farmers remembered

A training and awareness programme with exhibition was organised by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Community Science College and Research Institute, Madurai for National Farmers’ Day at Mayandipatti village in Ayilangudi on December 23. Sixty women and children participated in the programme. Dean S. Amutha stressed the importance of good eating habits. Cereals, vegetables and spinach are rich in nutrients and the women should develop a kitchen garden with nutritious food crops. V.K. Paulpandi, Dean of ACRI, said in his presidential address that many technologies have been developed for successful farming. Young researchers and people need to work together to achieve progress in doubling the farmers’ income and improve the nutritional status of rural people, specially the youth. Professor G. Hemalatha appreciated the farm women for reducing the burden on nutrition stating that the rural population was able to produce their own nutritious diet. Improvements in understanding the latest technologies would aid to form a nutrition rich community, she said. Professor P. Parimalam spoke on importance of farm implements to reduce drudgery in farming among women. Professor J. Pushpa explained integrated farming technologies.

Human Rights Day

The Centre for Human Rights Education of Lady Doak College, Madurai, organised a programme on Human Rights Day on December 15. Second-year undergraduate students participated in the programme. Solomon Selvam, Professor of Sociology, Claflin University, South Carolina, USA delivered the Martin Macwan Annual Endowment lecture and enlightened the students on the theme ‘Equality: reducing inequalities, advancing human rights.’ He spoke on significance and origin of human rights and the recent major interventions associated with it. A. Margaret Divya, Joint Convenor, Centre for Human Rights Education, welcomed the gathering. The chief guest distributed prizes to winners of virtual competitions - poetry writing in English and Tamil, logo creation and digital poster presentation. S. Julie Ranee, Joint Convenor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Food as medicine

The Department of Biotechnology along with Centre for Human Resource Development organised a seminar on ‘Food as medicine - reclaim your health’ exclusively for non-teaching staff on December 16. As many as 97 staff participated in the programme. Beulah Jeyashree, Vice-Principal, welcomed the gathering. Dr.Christianna Singh, Principal & secretary, in her introductory remarks, appreciated the efforts made by the Department along with CHRD to sensitise the non-teaching staff on the importance of food in maintaining health and quality of life. Rajalakshmi, Managing Director, Traditional Care Hospital, Chennai, highlighted the role of different food in promoting health and preventing diseases. Saravanan, Lab Assistant, Department of Physics, proposed the vote of thanks.