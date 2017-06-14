Campus ambassadors to ensure voter enrolment

A total of 61 campus ambassadors have been appointed across the district to enrol all eligible youths in their higher educational institutions in the voters’ list as part of a special drive to be conducted from July 1 to 31, according to Collector N. Venkatachalam.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday night, he said special training would be imparted to the campus ambassadors to ensure enrolment of all eligible youths in their colleges.

Besides, special camps would be conducted in engineering, arts and polytechnic colleges and nursing training and teacher training institutes for two days during the special drive to enrol all eligible voters.

The special drive also aimed at removing the names of the deceased from the electoral rolls. Officials would collect details of the deceased from local bodies and remove their names from the rolls. Officials could also be provided with such details during their visits to houses, he also said.

The Collector said a special meeting with all political leaders would be convened on June 20 to discuss inclusion and deletion of names in the voters’ list.

Special camps

Special camps would be held at all polling stations on July 9 and 27 for the benefit of voters. Officials would be present with necessary forms and the latest voters’ list released on January 1. Public could verify the rolls and make necessary corrections, he added.

Mr. Venkatachalam said all those who had completed 18 years of age as on January 1, 2017, should come forward and get their names included in the voters’ list by submitting Form 6.

Copies of the electoral rolls would be kept at all polling stations and taluk and municipal commissioners’ offices, he said.

Arrangements had been made for election officials to make door-to-door visits on all days through July, except on the days when special camps would be conducted, and collect From 6 from those who were in the age group of 18 to 21 years, he added.