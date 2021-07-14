‘Hold camps to give new ration cards’

Food Minister R. Sakkarapani has asked his subordinates to hold special camps in all 234 Assembly segments to give new ration cards and make corrections in ration cards, for which the people had to run from pillar to post now.

When Speaker M. Appavu informed him that a special camp was going to be held in his constituency of Radhapuram on July 15 for giving new smart ration cards and making corrections in the ration cards on the direction by Collector V. Vishnu, he endorsed the plan.

“We have planned to organise this camp in the Government Higher Secondary School in Radhapuram where we’ve put in place all the facilities including computers, scanners and printers for smooth conduct of the camp. All officials concerned will participate in the camp to provide ‘one-stop solution’ to any problem pertaining to the ration card like deletion / addition of names in ration card, new address,” Mr. Appavu said. Those who want to apply for new ration cards have been asked to bring the passport size photo of the head of the family, Aadhaar card copies of the head of the family and his wife and copy of any one of bank passbook, LPG book, electors’ photo identity card, house tax receipt, TANGEDCO card or rental agreement with the landlord. Those who got married recently and living in a separate house have been asked to submit their wedding invitation or marriage certificate after deleting the couple’s names from the ration cards of their parents, he said.

Mr. Sakkarapani asked the District Supplies Officers of Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari if they had organised or planned to conduct similar camps but they replied in the negative. He asked them to hold similar camp in every Assembly segment.