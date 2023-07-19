Camps for Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam to begin on July 24 in Virudhunagar district

July 19, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Camps for registration of applications under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam in the first phase will begin on July 24 and will go on till August 4, in Virudhunagar district.

The second phase of the camps would be held from August 5 till August 16.

The camps will be held at ration shops. The details of the timing and date of the camp, along with the application and token, will be distributed to the people at the doorsteps. Distribution of tokens will begin four days prior to the date of the camp and people need not come to the ration shops to collect the tokens, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, said in a statement.

The woman head of the family needs to submit in person the filled-in applications at their ration shops. They have to bring with them Aadhaar Card, Family Card, electricity charges receipt and bank passbook for registration. They have to attach any photocopy of those documents. Besides, women need not apply for income tax and land documents to the Revenue Department.

The Collector said that applications by all applicants would be registered on all days, including Sundays, between 9.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. at the camps. The details of the residences, streets, wards and dates would be put up on the information board at the ration shops.

At the camps

The Aadhaar cards of applicants would be registered and their fingerprints taken for biometric verification. In case of any trouble in getting the biometric verification it through fingerprints, one-time password would be generated through the mobile number linked with Aadhaar card. Hence, the applicants should bring their mobile phone to the camps, the Collector said.

Any woman aged 21 years of age, those born before September 15, 2002, from eligible families can apply for the monthly assistance under the scheme. Only one person listed in the family card is eligible to submit the application.

Those woman who has been mentioned as Head of the Family can apply for the benefit. If the head of the family is a man, his wife can apply. In case, if the name of the wife is not mentioned for any reason, any one of the woman of the family can apply.

If there are more than one women aged 21 years, the family members should nominate one person for getting the benefit. Unmarried women, single women, widows and transgenders would be considered for the scheme.

Control rooms

Control rooms have been set up at the Virudhunagar Collectorate and Taluk offices to clear the doubts raised by the people. People can call those control rooms between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to clear their doubts and air their grievances, said Mr. Jayaseelan.

The number of the Virudhunagar Collectorate control room is 04562-252602.

The numbers of Taluk-level control rooms are:

Rajapalayam: 04563-220500, 93840-95256; Srivilliputtur: 04563- 260209, 94450-00358; Sivakasi: 04562-224260, 94450-00359; Watrap: 04563-288800, 80563-30506; Aruppukottai: 04566-220219, 8825553519;

Tiruchuli: 04566-282222, 94450-00356; Kariyapatti: 04566-255570, 90805-86480; Sattur: 04562-260220, 93840-95248;

Virudhunagar: 04562-243493, 9445000354 and Vembakottai: 04562- 284655; 94457-96454.