Camps for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme from July 24

July 19, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - MADURAI

Camps for registration of applications under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, for women heads of families, will be held in two phases from July 24 in Madurai district. The first phase will be held till August 4 and the second phase from August 5 to 16.

According to a press statement from Collector M.S. Sangeetha, the details and timings of the camps along with the application and token would be distributed to the people at their doorstep. It will be issued four days prior to the camp. Women need not come to the fair price shops to get the application form and token.

On the day of the camp, the woman head of the family is required to submit the filled application in person. They have to bring with them their Aadhaar card, family card, bank passbook and electricity bill. They need not attach any photocopy and there is no requirement for any income certificate or land documents.

The applications will be registered on all days, including Sundays, from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.. The camp details for the respective residences, streets, wards and dates would be put up on the information board of the fair price shops.

Aadhaar cards of the applicants will be registered and their fingerprints taken for biometric verification. In case of issues with regard to getting the biometric verification through fingerprints, one-time password would be generated through the mobile number linked with their Aadhaar card. Therefore, the applicants should bring their mobile phones to the camp.

Any woman aged 21 years of age or born before September 15, 2002 from eligible families can apply. Only one person listed in the family card is eligible to submit the application. The woman mentioned as the Head of the Family can apply. If the head of the family is a man, his wife can apply. In the absence of the wife, any other female member over 21 years of age can apply. If there are more than one woman aged 21 years, the family members should nominate one person. Unmarried women, single women, widows and transgenders would be considered for the monthly assistance scheme.

Control rooms have been set up at the following places to provide information: Madurai Collectorate 0452 2532501; Madurai North 0452 2532858; Madurai South 0452 2531645; Madurai East 0452 2422025; Madurai West 0452 2605300; Melur 0452 2415222; Vadipatti 04543 254241; Usilampatti 04552 252192; Tirumangalam 04549 280759; Tirupparankundram 0452 2482311; Peraiyur 04549 275677; and Kalligudi 04549 278889.