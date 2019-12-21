Campaigning kicks off in Dindigul

DINDIGUL

The election fervour has started to grip Dindigul’s rural areas since Saturday, after the final list of candidates have been announced and symbols allotted to candidates. Politicians and the people seem to have delved into the mood for elections, with active campaigning that has started across villages.

Street artistes were seen drawing illustrated symbols of various political parties and independent candidates, on walls in villages along the Natham Road, Palani Road and Vedasandur Road.

The ballot papers have also been distributed to all the blocks in the district on Saturday. “The ballot papers have been colour coded as white and blue for village panchayat ward member and red for panchayat president. Nearly 12 lakh papers in each of these categories have been distributed block-wise. The papers will have the finalized symbols of the candidates in every panchayat,” said M. Prakash, one of the officials engaged in election duty.

“The people are eager to have local body representatives after so many years. The election has given hope among the rural voters as only the ward councillor or the panchayat president is the direct contact for the people to air their grievances. Only the local body set up can ensure that basic facilities such as water supply, drainage and lighting are in good shape in the villages,” said Vijayakumar, a former ward councillor.

The alliance led by the DMK, began campaigning on Friday evening with CPI(M) functionary and former MLA K. Balabharathi batting for the candidates of the alliance.

The ruling party started campaigning with Minister for Forests, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, former minister Natham R. Viswanathan and District secretary of the AIADMK, V. Marutharaj, taking part in poll campaigns in the Dindigul panchayat union. On Saturday, the campaign covered 12 panchayats in the union, including Kappilayapatti, Kodangipatti, Kodangi Nayakkanpatti, Kulipatti, Kulandhaipatti, Kovilur, Paraiyur Kamalapuram, Mullipadi, Anaipatti, Puliyamarathupatti and Aathupatti.

The campaign will cover Sanarpatti and Natham unions on Sunday, Batlagundu and Nilakottai unions on Monday, Athoor and Reddiyarchatram unions on Tuesday, Palani, Thoppampatti and Oddanchatram unions on Wednesday, Vedasandur, Gujiliamparai and Vadamadurai unions on Thursday and Kodaikanal union on Friday.