Campaigning ends in Virudhunagar on a peaceful note

04 April 2021 20:50 IST

Virudhunagar

Campaigning in a multi-corner contest in all seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar though was fought with all intensity by political parties, it went off peacefully in Virudhunagar district.

While most of the local leaders had confined themselves to their respective constituencies for campaigning, only handful number of political leaders, including Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, DMK president, M.K. Stalin, were the prominent leaders who had sought votes for their party and alliance party candidates.

Among other leaders were K. Balakrishnan (CPI-M), Mutharasan (CPI), Kanimozhi (DMK) Vaiko (MDMK), Kamal Haasan (Makkal Needhi Maiam) T.T V. Dhinarakarn (AMMK) and Seeman (Naam Tamilar Katchi) and B. Manickam Tagore (Congress).

Among leaders from outside the State was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State, V.K. Singh, Congress leaders, M. Veerappa Moily and Sanjay Dutt, campaigned in the district.

A total of 149 candidates are in fray in the seven constituencies. However, the Congress candidate, P.S.W. Madhava Rao, could not campaign for the last two weeks after he was infected with COVID.

Amidst increased number of complaints of money distribution received at the Election Control Room, the officials had seized ₹ 14.35 lakh from 18 places in the last two days

Out of this money, ₹ 3.70 lakh that was seized from a house in Tiruchuli is under investigation as the owner has claimed that he did not belong to any party. The remaining money has been seized from cadres of political parties while they were distributing cash for votes. This included All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and Congress.

The police have registered cases against the cadres for money distribution and arrested them.

A total of 149 candidates are in fray in the seven constituencies whose electoral fate will be decided by 16.68 lakh voters in the district. All the candidates resorted to longer hours of campaigning by vehicles on the last day.

Virudhunagar Collector and District Election Officer, R. Kannan, said that following complaints of money distribution 10 additional flying squads had been deployed in each of the seven Assembly constituencies.

He said that all poll materials were ready and dispatch will begin on Monday morning. Special teams will take the materials, along with stationery goods, to the 2,370 polling booths.

“The issue of non distribution of voter slips has been resolved after there were some problems in printing. Distribution has resumed on Sunday and it would be completed by Monday,” he added.

He said that the officials were fully geared up to conduct of the polling.