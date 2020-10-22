Congress begins signature campaign

Sivakasi

22 October 2020 22:45 IST

New farm laws, enacted by the Centre, are an attempt to hand over crores of farmers and their farm lands to corporates, said Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore.

Talking to press persons after inaugurating a signature campaign organised by the party against the farm laws, he said that these legislations would eventually transfer the farm lands to corporates like Ambani and Adani.

All States, where mandis and cooperative societies have strong network, are opposing these laws. “Even in Tamil Nadu, we have good farmers and small traders with link to sell their produce. There could be some irregularities here and there. But, with these new laws, not only farmers but smaller traders of foodgrains also would be wiped out,” he said. He said that around 2 lakh signatures would be collected in Virudhunagar district till Deepavali and on November 19, these signatures would be handed over to the President Ram Nath Kovind.

He was also critical of the AIADMK government that was supporting the laws. It showed that it was against the welfare of farmers.

Party district functionaries Sreeraja Chokkar and Dhalavaipandian, former Sivakasi municipal vice-chairman, Arasan Asokan, were present.