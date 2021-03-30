Madurai

Campaign held in support of independent candidate

The members of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and the other minorities were systematically ignored by political parties across India. There was a need for adequate representation of these communities, said Nandkumar Baghel, Chairman of All India Kurmi Kshatriya Mahasabha.

Mr. Nandkumar Baghel, father of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday held as part of the campaign in support of K.Jeya, an independent candidate who is contesting from Madurai South Constituency in the assembly elections. She belongs to the Devendra Kula Vellalar community.

