Campaign gains momentum

With 11 ministers camping in the by-poll bound Nanguneri constituency, electioneering by AIADMK candidate V. Narayanan in this segment has moved to top gear since Friday.

Though electioneering by Mr. Narayanan and Congress candidate ‘Ruby’ R. Manoharan began soon after they filed their nominations, the campaign moved to top gear on Friday as 11 ministers along with a good number of MLAs joined the campaign.

After offering special prayers at Sri Durgambika Temple at Sevalaperi, Mr. Narayanan kick-started the electioneering along with ministers, MLAs and party office-bearers. The VIP campaigners canvassed votes for Mr. Narayanan at Madathupatti, Seevalaperi, Marukaalthalai, Pottal Colony, Santhaipettai, Kaansaapuram, Kuravar Manarkaadu, Marudhur, Mela Thonithurai, Keezha Thonithurai, Kombanthaanur, Keezhapaattam, Thirumalaikozhunthupuram and Melapaattam.

The AIADMK has opened its election office near the Nanguneri toll plaza. Minister for Forest ‘Dindigul’ Srinivasan inaugurated the office in the presence of other ministers including Thangamani, ‘Sellur’ Raju, Rajenthra Bhalaji and others. The ministers and MLAs are expected to camp in the constituency till the end of the campaign on October 19.

Mr. Manoharan, who canvassed votes in Seevalaperi on Thursday, campaigned at Thottaakudi, Marudhakulam, Paththinipaarai, Moontradaippu and other areas along with alliance party leaders including Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam.

Electioneering will assume greater momentum when Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, his deputy O. Panneerselvam, DMK president M.K. Stalin and other leaders visit the constituency in the next two weeks. All the three leaders have planned to campaign in Nanguneri for three days.

The police, in a bid to encourage voters to cast their votes without fail, have started organising flag marches in various parts of Nanguneri constituency.