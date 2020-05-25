Campaign for ‘high risk’ pregnant women

In the wake of recent female infanticide case in Sholavandan, the district administration is set to launch a month-long campaign to reach out to women with two or more girl children who have been identified as ‘high risk’ and provide them counselling.

Collector T. G. Vinay told The Hindu that officials from the Health and Family Welfare department, District Child Protection Unit and Village Health Nurses will visit their houses and educate the women about different schemes meant for girl children. “They will also provide counselling to others in the family - mothers, fathers, parents and in-laws,” he said.

The Village Health Nurses had been roped in to identify families with high risk of female infanticide, based on monthly income and level of acceptance to having a girl child. They will identify families in need of counselling to ensure that girl children were not neglected.

“We are updating a set of pamphlets and brochures on various State government schemes available to help secure the future of girl children. Apart from free schooling, we also have schemes such as ‘Thaalikku Thangam’ and Cradle Baby,” he said.The pregnant women will be given phone numbers of officials to contact in case of trouble. “Let us hope better responsibility towards raising male and female children without bias comes with awareness,” Mr. Vinay said.

The campaign will start on June 1. “A tour plan is being formulated. Officials will follow personal distancing norms and ensure that the women get the message across,” he said.