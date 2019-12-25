Campaign for first phase of polls ends on a high note

DINDIGUL/THENI

As election campaigning for the first phase of local body polls came to an end on Wednesday evening, candidates were seen actively canvassing for votes all through the day since morning. As it was a holiday, the villagers remained at home and independent candidates were seen going door-to-door while candidates from established political parties were not seen doing much of ground-level campaigning.

“Candidates from big political parties have the money to spend on posters and mike-announcements, whereas independent candidates like us have to go meet the voters in person to canvass for votes,” said J. Jenila Devi, a candidate contesting for the post of ward member in Balakrishnapuram panchayat union. The candidate had a group of youth canvassing for her and accompanying her in the campaign.

“They are classmates of my college-going son. Since, it’s holiday for them, my son and his friends have joined me in the campaign,” she said.

During an election campaign by an independent candidate at Adiyanoothu panchayat under Dindigul union, women supporters of the candidate danced and welcomed him.

The drawing of symbols on walls have been brisk across the rural areas. Wall artists have gained decent work and wages this election season as flex banners were banned. Even while flex printers lost considerable business during election-time, the wall graffiti artists were sought after by both political parties and independent candidates.

Meanwhile, the police arrested three persons for allegedly distributing money to voters near Sanarpatti. Sources said that the flying squad-2 of Natham Assembly constituency, on Wednesday held Gunasekaran,52, Perumal, 52, and Ramaraj, 39, near Adhikarapatti as they were allegedly bribing voters.

On December 27, seven of the total 14 panchayat unions in Dindigul district are going for polls and that include Dindigul, Natham, Sanarpatti, Nilakottai, Batlagundu, Athoor and Reddiarchatram unions, while the second phase of polls will be conducted on December 30 for the remaining seven unions of Kodaikanal, Palani, Oddanchatram, Thoppampatti, Gujilamparai, Vadamadurai and Vedasandur.

In Theni district, election campaign came to an end for Andipatti and Kadamalaikundu-Mayilandumparai unions that are going for polls in the first phase. The remaining six unions in the district, including Theni, Periyakulam, Cumbum, Bodinayakkanur, Chinnamanur and Uthamapalayam will go for polls in the second phase.

The district administration in both the districts have also geared up for the conduct of elections. Materials needed for elections at all the booths in the seven unions in first phase of polls were dispatched in trucks to the respective booths on Wednesday.