Campaign comes to end in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

Campaign for the urban local body election came to an end on Thursday with five local bodies going for polling on Saturday.

With the election only for wards of the urban local bodies and not for their heads – Mayors and Chairpersons – the last minute campaign concentrated on the wards by the candidates of various parties and independents.

The campaign was reduced to playing of drums and blaring public address system fitted in autorickshaws even as the candidates made last-ditch efforts to woo the voters through door-to-door visit.

In bigger wards, the candidates chose to go by vehicles. The police said that the campaign ended without any trouble. Out of the 363 wards in 15 local bodies, candidates for two wards of town panchayats were elected unopposed.

Besides, election to ward 2 of Watrap Town Panchayat was countermanded after one of the candidates died due to heart attack. Over 1,600 candidates are in fray for the election in Virudhunagar district.