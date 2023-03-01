Campaign aims at protecting marine biodiversity

March 01, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MADURAI

Ahead of World Wildlife Day celebration on March 3, Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese, Wildlife Warden and Director Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar and Eco Development Officer S. Ganeshalingam flagged off a vehicle to create awareness of wildlife. The vehicle will cover coastal villages. The campaign would highlight the importance of protecting marine biodiversity. It will educate students and motivate fisherfolk about rescuing trapped marine animals. This year 77 marine wildlife species were rescued by fisherfolk and forest staff. The drive will help in motivating them further to safely release and rescue the animals, said a press release.