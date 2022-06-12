Campaign against child labour

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon take part in an anti-child labour awareness campaign at MGR Bus Stand at Mattuthavani in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

A signature campaign initiated against child labour on account of the World Day Against Child Labour was held at MGR bus stand at Mattuthavani on Sunday. Distribution of awareness pamphlets and stickers took place on the bus stand premises.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Officials from Labour Department and Education Department participated in the event.

The Collector administered an oath. The stickers were pasted on Tamil Nadu State Corporation buses and autorickshaws. A poster against child labour was also unveiled on the occasion.

According to a press statement, the Collector said that steps were being taken to prevent child labour. Labour Department officials had taken action against those who had indulged in the practice. Ten persons were booked in the last one year for indulging in the practice.

Around 2,593 establishments were inspected in the district and a total fine of ₹2.45 lakh was realised from 17 establishments that were found to have indulged in the practice, said the press statement.