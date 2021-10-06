Campaign against bonded labour begins

Theni

06 October 2021 20:16 IST

Theni District Legal Services Authority on Wednesday launched a propaganda vehicle to create awareness regarding eradication of bonded labour and child labour.

District Principal Judge G. Vijaya flagged off the vehicle in connection with the National Legal Services Authority observing an awareness campaign between October 2, Gandhi Jayanathi and November 14, birth anniversary of first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

The vehicle would create awareness regarding forcing workers to work for prolonged hours, subjecting workers to violence, not allowing them to meet their family members which are different aspects of bonded labour.

People can complain about prevalence of bonded labour over 1800-4252-650

Judge of Permanent Lok Adalat, A. Mohammed Jiyaputheen, Mahila Court district judge, J. Venkatesan, secretary of DLSA, K. Rajmohan, were present.