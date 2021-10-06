Madurai

Campaign against bonded labour begins

Theni District Legal Services Authority on Wednesday launched a propaganda vehicle to create awareness regarding eradication of bonded labour and child labour.

District Principal Judge G. Vijaya flagged off the vehicle in connection with the National Legal Services Authority observing an awareness campaign between October 2, Gandhi Jayanathi and November 14, birth anniversary of first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

The vehicle would create awareness regarding forcing workers to work for prolonged hours, subjecting workers to violence, not allowing them to meet their family members which are different aspects of bonded labour.

People can complain about prevalence of bonded labour over 1800-4252-650

Judge of Permanent Lok Adalat, A. Mohammed Jiyaputheen, Mahila Court district judge, J. Venkatesan, secretary of DLSA, K. Rajmohan, were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 8:16:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/campaign-against-bonded-labour-begins/article36862451.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY