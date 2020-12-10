Camp for differently abled persons held

RAMANATHAPURAM

10 December 2020 23:14 IST

The District Differently Abled Welfare Department, in association with the ALIMCO, a Central government enterprise, has proposed to conduct special camps at eight places in the district for providing artificial gadgets to differently abled persons.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver launched the camp at Bogalur Panchayat Union office on Thursday.

DDWO K Jothilingam said that 135 persons had applied for 14 types of assistance such as three-wheeler chairs, battery operated cycles, hearing-aids, Braille kits and artificial legs, among others, at Bogalur.

The team from the ALIMCO would take measurements for orthopedic patients based on the medical certificates issued by a panel of doctors.

Camps will be held at Nainarkoil on December 11, Paramakudi on December 14, Kamudi on December 15, Kadaladi on December 16, Mudukalathur on December 17, Ramanathapuram on December 18 and Uchipuli on December 19.