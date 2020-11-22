Special camp to track missing persons

The police would take all-out measures to track missing persons, said Superintendent of Police E Karthik on Sunday. He said a team would be exclusively formed to handle such cases.

The police organised a special camp to examine how many cases were pending and how to proceed with them. They informed the complainants that there were possibilities of tracking missing persons with the help of technology and urged them to share their input.

N. M. Mylvaganan, DIG of Police (Ramanathapuram Range), commended the initiative and exhorted the people to cooperate with the police in sharing information.

The district has 159 missing cases and 122 petitioners among them participated in the camp. While it was decided to pursue 96 cases immediately as the police had updated information, they planned to keep 26 cases in abeyance, an officer said.