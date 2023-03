March 17, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A special grievance day meeting for differently-abled persons will be held on March 28 at 10.30 a.m., chaired by K. Premkumar, Dindigul Revenue Divisional Officer at Nilakottai Taluk Office near here.

He urged differently-abled people to participate and benefit from the camp.