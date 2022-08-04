Camp for detection of osteoporosis

Virudhunagar

A special camp to detect osteoporosis among people aged over 40 years was conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Thursday.

People were diagnosed to identify density of the bone on the occasion of National Bone and Joint day being observed on August 4.

Dean J. Sangumani inaugurated the camp. Head of the Department of Orthopaedics, J. Maheshwaran said bone density for people aged above 40 years starts coming down and early detection of osteoporosis can help them rectify it and avoid fracture.

Medical officers also created awareness among the people about dietary improvement and exercise for avoiding osteoporosis.

“We told them that people with less bone density were prone to fracture when they fall down. Generally, fracture occurs in the spine, hip bone and wrist. Such people are cautioned to be extra careful while they move around,” he said. Good diet with high calcium like greens, ragi, and egg can help increase bone density. Besides, people should continue to be physically active.

People above 40 years of age should go for morning walk which can help them maintain the bone density. Bone density scanning that costs around Rs. 1,500 to 2,000 in private hospitals was done to 150 patients.