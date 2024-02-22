ADVERTISEMENT

Cameras installed to monitor leopard movement near Kumily

February 22, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - GUDALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department officials have installed cameras in a few habitations and private estates near Kumily on Thursday to monitor the movement of a leopard in the area.

As some pet and milch animals went missing, the people from Aranakkal, Parunthumparai and surrounding areas alerted the Forest Department officials. The officials found that the carcass of a milch animal belonging to one Ayyappan bore the marks of a leopard.

An estate watchman in Vandiperiyar too complained that his milch animal had been killed by a wild animal. Confirming that the marks on the carcass were similar to those of a leopard, the officials installed cameras in the area.

The villagers have been asked to be careful while moving inside the estates and stay indoors after sunset.

