Cameras fixed to track leopard movement

Forest Department officials have installed three high resolution cameras at three different locations on Thursday as a leopard was reportedly spotted deep inside the Kailasanathar Hills two days ago along the Western Ghats here.

Speaking to reporters at Periyakulam, officials said that they had cautioned the people living closer to the foothills not to venture out during night or stay in their farms as a precautionary measure. Collector K V Muralidharan instructed the revenue authorities to create awareness in villages through ‘tom-tom.’

The officials said that they had captured images of deer and some wild pigs from the cameras positioned inside the forests during the last 24 hours. The villagers need not panic but stay indoors. Revenue and town panchayat officials here have distributed pamphlets to the locals to remain at their dwellings. Adequate measures have been taken to capture the leopard and they urged the villagers not to spread rumours.

The Forest Department officials had captured a leopard from the Kailasanathar foot hills and let it off in Kannagi hills near Kumuli in 2017 after a similar incident.