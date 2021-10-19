Madurai

Cambridge English Exam Centre opened at school

Cambridge Assessment English, under the aegis of the University of Cambridge, launched a Cambridge English Exam Centre on Mahatma Global Gateway campus here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Mahatma e-learning Assessment (ELA) Centre offers Cambridge language qualification tests,e recognised by over 25,000 universities world over, to students, parents, teachers, corporates and anyone who needs learning along with assessment.

These exams open doors to higher education, improve job opportunities and increase choice of study or work for the students. With a Cambridge English Certificate, the student would be able to prove his/her English language skills to universities, employers and governments around the world, said Hamsa Priya Ganesh, exam manager, Mahatma ELA Centre, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2021 10:23:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/cambridge-english-exam-centre-opened-at-school/article37078731.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY