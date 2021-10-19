Cambridge English Exam Centre opened at school

Cambridge Assessment English, under the aegis of the University of Cambridge, launched a Cambridge English Exam Centre on Mahatma Global Gateway campus here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Mahatma e-learning Assessment (ELA) Centre offers Cambridge language qualification tests,e recognised by over 25,000 universities world over, to students, parents, teachers, corporates and anyone who needs learning along with assessment.

These exams open doors to higher education, improve job opportunities and increase choice of study or work for the students. With a Cambridge English Certificate, the student would be able to prove his/her English language skills to universities, employers and governments around the world, said Hamsa Priya Ganesh, exam manager, Mahatma ELA Centre, the release added.