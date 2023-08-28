ADVERTISEMENT

‘Call your Collector’ service launched in Ramanathapuram

August 28, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran launches ‘Call your Collector’ service in Ramanathapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

‘Call Your Collector,’ a new facility was launched in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

Collector B Vishnu Chandran said that the public can call 8300 175 888 and register their complaints/grievances. This facility would be available at the control room in the Collectorate.

The officials said that the facility would be available in addition to the grievance redress meeting, where the petitioner can submit their petitions in person. The new facility was meant to expedite the grievance cell mechanism and for those people who could not physically present at the grievance redress meeting.

The district already has special numbers and facilities such as 1098 -for child line, 1077 - for disaster management, 181 - for social welfare and women rights and 1950 for election-related complaints. the officials added.

