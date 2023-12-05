ADVERTISEMENT

Call to update stock in Sugar Stock Monitoring system

December 05, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sugar factories, agents, wholesale dealers and those operating chains of retail shops and retail traders to update their stock of sugar with the district administration on the website of Sugar Stock Monitoring System, according to a statement from, Collector, B. Vishnu Chandran.

He said that the factories, agents, wholesale dealers and retail shops should update their stock holdings through https://esugar.nic.in/ssmp/sp.html on every Monday as per instructions from the Directorate of Sugar, Department of Food and Public Distribution.

The objective of the new initiative under Essential Commodities Act, 1955, is to prevent increase in price of sugar in the open market and hoarding of sugar stocks. Those who violate this directive would face stringent action under the Act, the Collector said.

