Call to support weavers by buying handloom products

People, teachers and government employees in particular, should wear handloom saris and dhotis at least once a week to support the handloom industry, the country’s second largest occupation after agriculture, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has said.

Presiding over the National Handloom Day celebration organised at the Collectorate on Wednesday, Ms. Shilpa said renowned Indian weavers once ruled the world’s handloom industry with their finest products. They lost their position to the British rulers in a bid to sell clothes imported from their country. They should regain the lost glory for which people should buy their produce, she said.

As many as 708 handloom weavers in the district had received ₹ 3.49 crore as subsidised loan for expanding their business in the last fiscal, Ms. Shilpa said.

Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi and the Collector launched the sale of handloom products in the Collectorate. Assistant Director of Handlooms Mariappan was present. The day saw a brisk sale of the aesthetically designed saris in attractive colours.