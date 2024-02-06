Call to support parties that uphold democratic principles in LS election

February 06, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

Save the Nation, a federation of civil societies, has urged people to support political parties that uphold democratic principles of social justice, federalism, secularism, religious freedom and equal opportunities for women.

After releasing the position statement of the federation here on Tuesday, its organiser, C.J. Rajan, said that that the fascist trend of dividing people in the name of religion must of stopped and protection and livelihood of minorities, small ethnic groups, Dalits, Adivasis, women and marginalised groups must be ensured.

Terming the reservation to economically weaker sections as against social justice, the federation wanted it to be abandoned.

Nation-wide caste-based census should be conducted and reservations based on that should be ensured. Reservation should be established in High Courts and Supreme Court and in private institutions.

The government should stop handing over the major share of economic development of the country to corporates and private companies and provide priority to public sector units.

Prices of essential commodities should be controlled and fuel price, air and rail fare and electricity charges should be brought down.

Stating that people were paying road tax at the time of buying vehicles, the federation sought to close down toll plazas that was extorting the road users.

Back to paper ballot

The federation sought reintroduction of paper ballot system for the Lok Sabha election since trust in electronic voting machines was diminishing. ,

The civil societies also appealed to the people to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party and urged the parties in I.N.D.I.A. to put up a united fight by giving up additional seats to stronger regional parties to defeat the BJP.

People should also be aware of smaller parties that fight elections alone with an eye on splitting the secular votes.

Advisory committee members I. Devasahayam and Vincent Manoharan were among those who addressed.