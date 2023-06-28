Call to strive for high ethical standards in all endeavours

June 28, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MADURAI

One must strive for high ethical standards in all endeavours, said Rev. Antony Pappusamy, Archbishop of Madurai, here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the platinum jubilee celebrations of Fatima college on Tuesday. To stress the importance of ethics, he used the metaphor of salt, which symbolised purity among other desirable qualities.

To mark the occasion, a souvenir was released by Su. Venkatesan, MP. It was received by Rev. Sr. Catherine Barange, Superior General, Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon, France and Rev. Sr. Cecily Savariyar, Provincial, St. Joseph’s Province, Bengalurur.

In his address, Mr. Venkatesan appreciated the vision of the missionaries in using the channel of education to inculcate values such as love, mercy, responsibility and self-respect in students. By opening the doors of educational institutions to women, these missionaries had transformed the lives of countless women, the MP said.

Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission chairman S. Peter Alphonse, Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar, Collegiate Education Joint Director (Madurai Region) P. Ponmuthuramalingam and industrialist B.T. Bangera offered felicitations.

The students, through a fusion of traditional and contemporary dance forms, narrated how Fatima College evolved over the years.

Earlier. Principal Sr. G. Celine Sahaya Mary welcomed the gathering.

Vice-principal Sr. G. Jenita Rani proposed the vote of thanks.

