Call to sponsor books for prison inmates, school children

February 22, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has appealed to the public to visit the sixth edition of Nellai Porunai Book Fair and sponsor books for the benefit of prison inmates and children.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday evening, Mr. Karthikeyan said the book fair, to be held between February 25 and March 7, would be a diverse and inclusive event as it would bring together people from all walks of life. Apart from school students’ relay reading, workshop for college students on journalism, book release etc., special sessions would be conducted for differently abled people.

Publications of over 100 publishers of BAPASI (Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India) would be displayed in 110 stalls at the plastic-free book fair. Since the ‘Year of Millets’ is being celebrated, traditional food made using millets would be served to the visitors. A good number of folk artist troupes would perform during the book fair.

The district administration has roped in speakers from various fields to address the visitors every day. Students will be trained in art and craft and a range of competitions will be held for them. Traditional rural sports will be conducted for the public so that the younger generation will know about the gradually dying sports.

“The highlight of the fair will be book review by school children, a move to encourage reading habit among them. They will be given a chance for showcasing their talents through competitions and shows,” Mr. Karthikeyan said.

Patrons would be identified for sponsoring books for the benefit of government school students, inmates of prisons and differently abled students under the ‘Bridge of Books’ scheme. “Interested persons may sponsor books on motivation, personality development, children’s literature, etc., by visiting the website https://nellaibookfair.in The sponsors can immediately download the receipts for the books they sponsor. The scheme will come to an end at 5 p.m. on March 7,” Mr. Karthikeyan said.

The Collector also released the sixth ‘Porunai Nellai Book Fair’ mascot, Great Indian Hornbill, christened ‘Aathini.’

Those who cannot visit the book fair may see live programmes on nellaibookfair.in

Assistant Collector-Training S. Gokul and Deputy Commissioner of Police Saravanakumar were present.