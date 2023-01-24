Call to set up more PHCs in rural areas of Dindigul district

January 24, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Collector S. Visakan chaired the District Health Assembly organised by the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Palani MLA I.P. Senthilkumar, Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan, Mayor J. Ilamathi were present, stated a press release.

At the meeting, Mr. Gandhirajan said primary health centres must be set up in more areas to cater to the needs of people in rural areas. He said facilities provided at the PHCs must also be upgraded.

Mr. Senthilkumar called for setting up a PHC at KC Patti in Poolathur area in lower Kodaikanal hills “since it takes a lot of time for the people residing there to reach hospitals.” An exemption should be made to the norms of setting up a PHC in an area with a population of 20,000 and for establishing a PHC in hilly areas. He said that a representation to this effect would be made to the Health Minister.

The MLAs also demanded critical care units for Vadamadurai and Oddanchatram since many accidents occur on the arterial roads.

Stating that anemia was prevalent among children residing in upper Kodaikanal hills, the public demanded health officials to conduct proper investigation and take steps to address their nutritional needs. They also pointed out the issue of teenage pregnancy and sought awareness to be created in this regard.

Villagers from Kookal area, a village in the upper Kodaikanal hills, requested for 108 ambulance facility while many people demanded that healthcare centres must be established in more places across the district.

District Panchayat Chairperson M. Baskaran, Joint Director of Health Services Boominathan, Deputy Director of Health Services M. Anitha Rajamohan and others were present.