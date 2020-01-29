Call to revoke board exams for classes 5, 8

Human rights activist and State president of Sama Kudiurimai Iyakkam C. J. Rajan on Wednesday said that board examinations for students of classes 5 and 8 would harm their peace of mind.
Both parents and students were adversely affected by the extensive pressure to perform. Those from socially and economically backward groups were sure to drop out, he said in a statement here.
Even foreign countries discouraged the pattern of examinations as it was known to amplify performance pressure.
“The exams are a direct opposition to a child’s right to education and right to his life. The Union government seems to have imposed this decision on students without first talking to them. They have clearly not consulted teachers’ unions, psychologists and educationists," he said.
He called for the exams to be immediately revoked.
