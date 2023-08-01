Call to make urgent efforts to bring normality in strife-torn Manipur

August 01, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The faculty and students of the Department of Economics of The American College took part in an inter-faith prayer organised on Tuesday, for peace to return to strife-torn Manipur.

Following prayers said under various faiths, the gathering also observed a silent candle light prayer. According to a press release, HoD (PG and Research) C. Muthuraja said because of the ethno-religious violence in Manipur, the State’s economy was in a shambles. People were living in constant fear. The hardships of people in Manipur were of multi-dimensional nature- joblessness, complete breakdown of health and education resources, etc.

Acute poverty and becoming destitute were the indices of a war economy. There must be action from Central and State governments through economic, tax, price, market and subsidy interventions. Food and health security must be ensured on a war-footing. “A peace economy must be brought about through empowering people to earn for their livelihood, and women, the aged and the vulnerable sections of the society must be taken care of through concerted efforts of government and voluntary organisations.,” Mr. Muthuraja said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob Ponraj, T. Selvakumar and other faculty members took part in the special prayers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.