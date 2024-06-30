Call to make available bone marrow transplant procedure in Madurai GRH

As the lifesaving critical bone marrow transplant surgery is available only in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, activists demand that the surgery be made available in other major hospitals in the State.

Bone marrow transplant surgery is an important procedure for treatment of rare conditions such as aplastic anaemia where the bone marrow could not make enough new blood cells for the body to work normally. For other genetic conditions such as Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Anaemia, Fanconi Anaemia, Storage Disorder, Osteoporosis, Immunodeficiency, bone marrow transplant is essential for relief.

While the rich and affluent get treated at private hospitals by spending ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh and sometimes even upto ₹40 lakh, the rest could not afford it. “Though Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme covers the cost of the treatment, most private hospitals demand more from the patients saying the money disbursed by the government is insufficient,” said A. Veronica Mary, a Health Rights Activist based in Madurai.

Though the treatment was available in private hospitals in major cities such as Madurai, Tiruchi, Chennai and Coimbatore, government hospitals were the only option left for the underprivileged people. “As the specific treatment is not available in any other hospitals other than the Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital in Chennai, patients, even from Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram and other rural places have to travel hundreds of kilometres to get the treatment. As the patients have to spend more than 30 to 50 days in the hospital, it becomes extremely difficult for people who depend on their daily work for their survival,” she added.

Ms. Mary said an answer to the Right to Information (RTI) for her question regarding the number of bone marrow transplant surgeries performed in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital since the introduction of the treatment in 2018 with the ₹7.5 crore fund allotted through Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP), they have replied that they had performed about 101 surgeries with a team of one bone marrow transplant specialist, two assistant professors, six postgraduate doctors, 15 nurses and seven physician assistants.

Considering the increase in demand from remote areas in southern districts, a similar facility with a team should be started in Government Rajaji Hospital and other hospitals, she said.