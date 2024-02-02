Call to intensify awareness programmes to eliminate cervical cancer

February 02, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MADURAI

Creating awareness and involvement of women alone would pave way for achieving the global call-to-action to eliminate cervical cancer, said a panel comprising doctors and experts here on Friday.

Ahead of the World Cancer Day and the cancer cervix awareness month being observed in January, the members from the Tamil Nadu Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, led by its president Revathy Janakiram, stressed the need for regular screening.

For eliminating cancer cervix, the World Health Organisation had targeted 90/70/90, which means, by 2030, 90% of adolescents should be vaccinated by the HPV vaccine, 70% of women between 30 and 65 must get screening tests done and 90% of cancer cervix must be detected early and treated.

The doctors were of the opinion that it may be possible only with awareness and involvement of womenfolk.

The TNFOG conducted awareness online programmes for school girls in which HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) vaccination is stressed. Also, many free cervical cancer screening camps are conducted regularly by our members through camps and screening programs, said Dr. Revathy Janakiram.