Call to increase consultation days at transgender clinic at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of good patronage for the transgender clinic at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, there is a demand for increasing the number of consultation days and for establishing a hostel for the transgenders.

Tamil Nadu government launched transgender clinics at two government hospitals – Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai and the one in GRH in 2022. Consultations with doctors were available on designated days - Fridays in the Chennai hospital and Thursdays at GRH.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priya Babu of Transgenders Resource Centre in Madurai, an activist who was instrumental in setting up a help desk for transgenders’ gender affirmative surgery, says thousands of people from across the State have visited the GRH clinic thanks to friendly and approachable doctors.

“The help desk, which was started this July to guide people visiting the clinic from faraway places, has a good response since it is run by transgender community themselves,” she says.

Moreover, since a gender affirmative surgery procedure guideline booklet is also issued to the visitor, the procedure becomes all the more easier to follow, Ms. Babu says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since it takes more than a day to complete all pre-surgery tests, the consultation must be made available the next day also”Priya BabuTransgender activist

“Though our interactions at the help desk, we have learned that the one day in a week consultation is not enough for people coming from other districts. As visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., many had to spend time and money to visit the doctor in the subsequent weeks,” she says.

Besides, it takes more than a day to complete all pre-surgery tests. So, if the consultation is also available the next day (Friday), much time and money can be saved,” she says.

Manoharan, a transman from Madurai, who is under hormone therapy evaluation, says it is easy to access the doctors. “Locals like me can visit the clinic every week, but it is not the case with outsiders. If the government arranges a hostel for transgender people undergoing treatment, they can avoid bullying and harassment they face at lodges. Moreover, lodges and paying guest facilities do not welcome transgenders due to the stigma attached to the community. A hostel with minimum facilities will suffice to stay for a day or two,” he says.

Dean L. Arul Sundaresh Kumar says that as different departments such as plastic surgery, endocrinology, psychiatry function under the clinic, any decision on working days has to be taken with mutual consent. “Since outpatients visit on Thursdays, further investigations at specific departments can be arranged the following day,” he adds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.