ADVERTISEMENT

Call to fill vacant nurse positions at GRH

Published - August 11, 2024 10:58 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Out of the sanctioned strength of 1,177 staff nurses and nursing assistants at Government Rajaji Hospital and tower block funded by Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Madurai, 608 positions lie vacant, said a Right to Information Act reply.  

ADVERTISEMENT

In a RTI reply to the number of vacant positions of nurses at GRH, it has said that about 569 positions were filled, and the remaining 608 posts were vacant.  A. Veronica Mary, a health activist based in Madurai, said the total number of actual sanctioned strength of staff nurse (contract) at GRH was 521 and it was all filled.  

But, only 48 positions out of the 200 total sanctioned strength of the nursing assistant - male and female - were filled, and 152 positions remained vacant, she added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Likewise, for the tower building, all the 426 sanctioned strength of the staff nurse (contract) and 30 sanctioned strength of the nursing assistant male and female remain to be filled, Ms. Mary said.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the Indian Medical Council’s recommendation, the staff nurses should be increased to serve the increasing demand at government hospitals.  A senior doctor at the GRH said that once the tower building starts to function, nurses would be recruited.  

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US