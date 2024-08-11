GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call to fill vacant nurse positions at GRH

Published - August 11, 2024 10:58 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Out of the sanctioned strength of 1,177 staff nurses and nursing assistants at Government Rajaji Hospital and tower block funded by Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Madurai, 608 positions lie vacant, said a Right to Information Act reply.  

In a RTI reply to the number of vacant positions of nurses at GRH, it has said that about 569 positions were filled, and the remaining 608 posts were vacant.  A. Veronica Mary, a health activist based in Madurai, said the total number of actual sanctioned strength of staff nurse (contract) at GRH was 521 and it was all filled.  

But, only 48 positions out of the 200 total sanctioned strength of the nursing assistant - male and female - were filled, and 152 positions remained vacant, she added. 

Likewise, for the tower building, all the 426 sanctioned strength of the staff nurse (contract) and 30 sanctioned strength of the nursing assistant male and female remain to be filled, Ms. Mary said.  

As per the Indian Medical Council’s recommendation, the staff nurses should be increased to serve the increasing demand at government hospitals.  A senior doctor at the GRH said that once the tower building starts to function, nurses would be recruited.  

 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.