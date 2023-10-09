Call to fill posts of secretaries lying vacant in 2,400 primary cooperative societies across the State

October 09, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Out of the 4,350 primary cooperative societies in the State, in nearly 2,400 societies, the post of secretaries was lying vacant and hence the Tamil Nadu government should immediately fill them, said P Kamaraj Pandian, general secretary of State Primary Cooperative Bank All Employees Association, here on Monday.

The association staged a demonstration in which members from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai districts participated, seeking the government to implement their eight-point charter of demands.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kamaraj Pandian said that though the government had announced waiver of jewel loans and directed the societies to return the same to the borrowers, the societies were yet to get the money from the government.

The government should immediately stop directing the societies to lend advances towards purchase of farm equipment such as tractor, lorry, pick-up van, paddy/sugarcane harvester machines, etc. Explaining the difficulties encountered due to this directive and the losses incurred by the societies, he said that the government should immediately withdraw the order in the larger interest of primary cooperative societies.

The employees had not been given any revision on the salaries for several years despite recommendations. The government must desist from holding the superannuation benefits of the retiring/retired secretaries under the pretext of having indulged in anomalies in waiver in crop loans in the past. “Only based on the government norms, the secretaries had waived the crop loans. Under such circumstances, holding the monetary benefits looked like a punishment for obeying the diktats of the government,” Mr. Kamaraj Pandian said.

The government should immediately issue an order directing pension for those employees who retired after February 25, 2001. Also, serving employees should be given promotion once in three years and the anomalies cleared at once.

In the event of non-implementation of these demands, the association would resort to fill-the-prisons agitation across all the seven regions in the State with the 40,000 employees on October 12, he added.

Association office-bearers Ganesan from Madurai, Arunagiri from Theni, Ravichandran from Dindigul, Yogasaravanan of Sivaganga, Balasubramanian of Pudukottai, Krishnan from Ramanathapuram participated.