November 29, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Wednesday instructed college Principals and electoral registration officials to ensure participation of every student above 18 years of age falling under the 10 Assembly constituencies in the voting process.

Further, the officials were instructed to give a prior knowledge of the importance of voting to the students. Also, they were asked to ensure that all the eligible students to be included in the voter list ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.