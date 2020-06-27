Call to bring big industries to south Tamil Nadu

The pandemic had thrown open many business opportunities in the State. The government must divert a major chunk of investments to the southern districts to aid the development of the region, said Hari K Thiagarajan, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Thiagarajan, who had an interaction in thie regard with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Tiruchi on Friday, said southern districts needed industries to generate employment opportunities as big companies had been investing only in Chennai and its outskirts. “South Tamil Nadu has a huge potential which remains untapped. The region has good road, rail and port connectivity, in addition to an international airport in Madurai. Land prices were also very low. All these factors should make south Tamil Nadu attractive for industrialists,” said Mr. Thiagarajan.

The Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor project would attract investments in the south. The CII had asked the Chief Minister to establish a technology forum in Madurai to train and conduct research in futuristic technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality. “We also sought textile processing and chemical industries for Ramanathapuram district and light engineering and electronic component manufacturing industries in the Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor,” he said.

The CII would partner with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to do a skill mapping study in the State and organise skill development programmes for the workforce in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Mr. Thiagarajan added.